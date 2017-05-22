British police confirm 19 dead, about 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

(CNN) — At least 19 people are dead and about 50 are inujred after reports of two loud explosions during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Greater Manchester Police said it was being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.

Video from near the scene showed a caravan of ambulances heading to the arena.

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande’s US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association.

"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Ivo Delgado, a witness, told CNN he heard one explosion. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area..

"There was blood everywhere." A witness describes the scene after reports of explosions at concert in Manchester, UK https://t.co/H3DriCKjuG pic.twitter.com/YkYbTFMbzS — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017

"It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running," he said.

Delgago said: "There were people on the floor ... There was a lot of confusion."

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

VIDEO: Suspected explosions occurred moments after Ariana Grande finished performing at the #Manchester Arena.. pic.twitter.com/gZywvs9UPt — Raveen Aujmaya (@raveenaujmaya) May 22, 2017

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement:

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."

The chaos outside #manchesterarena when we were all trying to get out😫I hope everyone is okay ❤️ #Manchester pic.twitter.com/ISgx3AzJTF — jordan mcbrearty (@JSMcbrearty) May 22, 2017

British Transport Police told CNN it was in the process of closing some transport in the area.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.