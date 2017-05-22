Bear safely removed after roaming through Lakewood yards

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Wildlife officials safely contained a bear that made its way through several back yards in Lakewood on Monday morning.

Calls began coming in around 9 a .m. near the 8700 block of John Dower Rd. SW, where the bear was spotted roaming through yards and fields.

Police arrived first, and kept an eye on it until Fish and Wildlife officers arrived.

Officers attempted to tree the bear using a dog. When that didn’t work, they shot it with a tranquilizer dart.

The bear did go up a tree at that point. Officers shot it with a second dart, and it fell out of the tree.

The bear is OK, and was put in a trap until it can be relocated.