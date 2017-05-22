Amazon hiring 1,000 employees, offering jobs on-the-spot Monday in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- Amazon.com is hiring more than 1,000 part and full-time employees for its Kent fulfillment and sorting centers.

The Seattle-based tech giant says it will even make some on-the-spot job offers. Anyone interested can head to WorkSource Tacoma (1305 Tacoma Ave S, Ste 201) on Monday, May 22 from 1-4 p.m.

Amazon also says it will be at Green River College at the Kent Campus (417 Ramsay Way):

May 22: 11am-7pm

May 23: 9am-3pm

May 24: 3pm-7pm

Part-time employees at Amazon who work at least 20 hours per week receive benefits, including a program that pays most of the tuition for courses in "high-demand fields."

Amazon already has almost 40,000 part-time employees across the United States.

In January, Amazon announced plans to add more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the next year and a half, bringing its total U.S. work force to 280,000. Most of the new full-time jobs will be in warehouses and answering phones.

