Two-alarm fire burns part of Federal Way shopping center

Firefighters are continuing to put out hot spots following a two alarm commercial fire in Federal Way.

Crews were called to the Center Plaza on 21st Avenue South around 4-30 A.M. Deejay Brown sent in video showing flames shooting out of the top of the building. South King Fire & Rescue tell us that the south part of the building is gone. The center building has some damage to the outer part of the structure because of the heat and flames.

“When we arrived, there was a large fire in this building that already vented through the roof. That forced us into a defensive posture, said Gordon Goodsell, Fire Marshal, South King Fire & Rescue. “All of our firefighting efforts are on the outside of the building putting water in with large streams.”

Firefighters say this building had a number of small businesses, including a subway and starbucks. One firefighter had a minor injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.