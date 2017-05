× Teen boy struck, killed in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the boy had been with two other friends when he was struck at about 11:10 p.m. Friday. All three were wearing dark clothing, and authorities say that was a factor in the accident.

The victim, from the Shelley area, was dead at the scene. Neither of the other two juveniles was hurt.