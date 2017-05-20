× Fire crews respond to 2-Alarm apartment fire in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Heavy flames and smoke shot out of a Kent apartment complex this afternoon in the 23200 block of 88th Ave SE.

Puget Sound Fire responded to the 6-unit complex around 2:30 p.m.

As fire crews arrived they said the window of the unit on fire, broke out, due to the high heat and flames.

Firefighters called for a 2nd-Alarm and were soon able to get water on the fire knocking it down.

No one was home in the unit that caught fire

Everyone in the complex was able to get out safely.

Fire officials said one resident suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Two apartments below the fire were damaged by water.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.