CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says it cited the driver of a semi-truck that rear-ended a school bus in Cle Elum, injuring five people.

Two adult passengers and two child passengers in the school bust were injured, along with the bus driver. All were treated and released from a local hospital after the accident on Interstate 90 at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say they cited the semi’s driver for following too close.