What went wrong on Ferris wheel causing several to fall off ride at Port Townsend festival?

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. -- Two women and a 7-year-old boy are recovering after falling from a Ferris wheel in Washington state. An attorney representing one of the victims say a total of five people were injured.

The incident happened Thursday evening in Port Townsend during the town's annual Rhododendron Festival.

A witness told rescue officials that a Ferris wheel cart flopping upside down ejected the three people. The two women and the boy fell 15 to 18 feet (4 to 5 meters) and landed on the ride's metal flooring.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says a 59-year-old woman was airlifted to the Seattle hospital. Gregg says she is currently in serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit, and her injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials said the injuries to the boy and to another woman weren't life-threatening.

The ride was shut down and cordoned off for an investigation.

The festival says authorities and the company that owns the carnival equipment are investigating.

Labor and Industries told Q13 News that it was revoking the permit for this particular ride. It was last inspected in the fall of 2016 and was awarded a permit to operate through Oct. 2017.

We've reached out to Funtastic for comment.