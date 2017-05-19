We might soon be complaining about the heat instead of the rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We deserve this.

It's been about eight months since we last reached 80 degrees. Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott is forecasting mid 80s for Puget Sound by Tuesday.

We need to remember how wet and cold it's been before we even think about complaining about the heat.

What about the weekend?

On Friday, we start things off mostly to partly cloudy and end the day with sunshine for all. Temperatures will land above normal for most of us near 70.

More clouds will stream back into western Washington overnight triggering a few scattered showers through about 11 a.m. Saturday -- just a small disturbance with not very much moisture.

High pressure will quickly build back in and that’s going to lead to lots of sunshine for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The long range forecasts are calling for sunshine to hold strong through the end of next week!

Offshore flow will return leading to warmer temps. We’ll hit the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday, with low to mid 80s likely on Tuesday.

Q13 News forecaster Erin Mayovsky breaks down the forecast day-by-day:

Today: AM clouds then partly sunny skies. Roof open for the Mariners vs White Sox. Highs near 68 with overnights falling back in to the mid 50s.

Saturday: Waking up a bit cloudy for some with a chance of showers before 11am, then gradual clearing gives way to mostly sunny conditions. Highs a touch cooler, but still above normal with a highs near 65… great conditions for a soccer match. Sounders FC host Real Salt Lake – kick goes at 2pm at CenturyLink. Bring the sunglasses! Lows drop to near 50.

Sunday – Tuesday: More sunshine with warmer temps each day! Highs Sunday top out about 75 and climb about five degrees warmer each day. Overnights well above normal in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday – Thursday: We cool down a bit into the mid to low 70s with partly sunny skies. Low hang in the mid 50s.

Enjoy the weekend!