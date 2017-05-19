× Tacoma man dies trying to rescue dogs from house fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington officials say a man may have died after trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire.

The Tacoma man and his two dogs died after his house burned Thursday. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived. It took them two hours to put it out.

The man’s wife called 911 after her husband rushed her out of the house. She told officials that she thought her husband was right behind her. She thinks he went back for the dogs.

Firefighters found his body inside by the front door.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.