× Sounders FC Forward spreads Type 2 Diabetes awareness

SEATTLE –

In his second season with the Sounders FC, Jordan Morris hopes to spread his story about dealing with Type 2 Diabetes on a more personal level with those who are also dealing with the diagnosis. Following each home match, Morris meets with a child who also has Type 2 Diabetes.

He is also participating in this year’s Beat the Bridge on Sunday, May 21st.

Michelle Ludtka sat down with Morris to discuss his efforts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sounders host REAL Salt Lake Saturday at Centurylink Field. Kick off is set for 2:00 PM on Joe TV.