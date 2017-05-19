Police looking for suspect who allegedly throws semen on women in Portland area

PORTLAND — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who detectives say is throwing semen onto unsuspecting women in Portland area grocery stores.

Police said they are investigating two incidents at Southwest Portland grocery stores and are working with the Beaverton and Milwaukie police departments on two other cases in their areas.

“Detectives have learned that the suspect will follow an unsuspecting female in the store and throw semen on them, then walk away. Detectives believe that due to the nature of the act, there may be additional victims that are unaware of the suspect’s actions,” police said in a news release on their website.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20s to 40s, short-to-medium height and build. In one incident, the suspect was driving a white, four-door car.

Surveillance images of the suspect and suspect vehicle from the April 5, 2017, incident at Safeway on Southwest Barbur Boulevard are being released to aid in this investigation.

Anyone seeing this suspect is asked to call 911.