Family of man who died in fire truck collision awarded $9.5 million

SEATTLE — A jury has awarded $9.5 million to the family of a Washington man who died in a collision with a fire truck.

The Kitsap Sun reports lawyers from the fire district argued that Jason Foster had been driving unsafely when he crashed his motor scooter into a crossing fire truck. Foster’s lawyers, however, argued he had been operating sensibly and had the right of way.

Foster had been driving west toward an intersection in 2014 when the light turned yellow and he continued. A North Kitsap Fire and Rescue Engine, which had not been on an emergency call, entered the crossroad driving northbound. Foster crashed into the fire truck and died instantly.

The jury unanimously found that Foster had not been negligent.