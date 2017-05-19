Cell phone store crooks: Help ID crew of bold, well-organized Pierce County suspects

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

The search is on in Pierce County for a crew of crooks who pulled off a bold heist at a cell phone store and detectives are hoping you can help identify the three suspects.

Watch the video to see them enter the store pretty nonchalantly. This happened at the Metro PCS on 72nd St. E. in Tacoma. They walk off-camera. That’s when detectives say they violently ripped three iPhones from the display. You see the first suspect start to run out the door. The other two suspects scoot past the worker who tries to stop them — even pushing her out of the way a bit as they run out — and then they’re gone.

“This is obviously an organized theft,” says Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “They were in and out in 15 seconds. There was some pre-planning and they stole the high-end items and organized retail theft groups, that’s how they make their living, so we’d like the public’s help to get these guys caught.”

If you know who these crooks are, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information on your smartphone.