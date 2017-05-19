Angel Beltan: Violent Tri-Cities fugitive’s first name’s far cry from gang moniker, ‘Krazy’

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Talk about a contrast: This Tri-Cities fugitive’s name is Angel — far from his street name, “Krazy.”

Department of Corrections officers say he also goes by “Krazyness” — fitting for all the violent crimes dangerous gang member, Angel Beltran, has been convicted of and is breaking probation on now.

He’s been busted for more than 10 assaults — including multiple attacks on police officers.

He also has a ton of drug convictions on his rap sheet, many for meth.

DOC officers say he has ties all over the Tri-Cities, as well as the Sunnyside area in Yakima County.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.