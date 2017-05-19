21-year-old man dies after being pinned under rock near Index

INDEX, Wash. — A 21-year-old man reportedly scrambling across a rock field near Heybrook Lookout was killed after being pinned under a rock near Index, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

A rescue mission was launched around 1:30 p.m. Friday after it was reported that a rock had fallen on a man. But he was already deceased.

The recovery mission will be handled by the local fire district.

Identification of the victim, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined and released by the Snohomish County medical examiner, the sheriff’s office said.