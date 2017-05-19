× 1 dead in shooting outside Oregon strip club

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside an Oregon strip club.

Sgt. Vance Stimler of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Ramon Harris of Portland died early Friday after being shot multiple times outside the Xpose club in nearby Beaverton.

The gunfire erupted shortly after a party bus with about 20 people arrived. Several people suffered minor injuries such as scrapes and bruising while running from the chaos.

Stimler says investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

No arrests have been announced.