Washington man pleads guilty to 14 counts of sex crimes

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) _ A 29-year-old Washington man has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of sex crimes against children.

The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2qATtyD ) Brett Lee McCord had been immediately taken into custody Tuesday after making his plea.

McCord is charged with four counts each of forcible indecent liberties and first-degree possession of child pornography and six counts of voyeurism.

In September 2015, a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent asked the Vancouver Police Department for help with a federal search warrant relating to child pornography for a home in Longview.

Court records show activity on a child pornography website from the username “forbucky44” traced back to McCord.

A federal agent had found 34 videos and 2,045 images that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

McCord has been scheduled June 27 for sentencing.