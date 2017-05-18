Snohomish County sheriff seeks help on missing persons, identification of remains

SEATTLE — May is missing and unidentified person’s month, a time to draw attention to cases that remain unsolved.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Victim Support Services held a ‘Missing Persons Awareness Event’ outside the courthouse in Everett on Thursday. In that county alone, there are 27 missing people and 16 whose remains have been found but detectives don’t know who they are. They range from a “Baby Jane Doe” found under a bridge in Marysville in 1951 to a skull found on the Tulalip Reservation in May 2016.

They have open John Does found in 1956, 1967, 1977, 1978, 1979, three in 1980, 1991, 1994, 2007, 2015 and 2016 and three Jane Doe cases from 1951, 1977 and 2009.

“What we would like the public to do is if you know somebody that’s missing, then you need to call the sheriff’s office or police department and provide their full name and date of birth and we can check and see if they are in our files or not. If they’re not in our file, we want you to report them missing so we can match them up to all the remains that are unidentified,” said Det. Jim Scharf.

For example, in years past if you reported a missing teen who ran away, they were removed from the system when they turned 18.

“Once you have made a report on a missing person, help Law Enforcement obtain their dental records and get family members to provide DNA to enter into the Family DNA database. Between dental records, DNA profiles and fingerprints on file, matches can be made to identify found human remains,” Scharf said.

Many families turn to Victim Support Services for help. The non-profit organization was started 42 years ago in Seattle by a group of women whose kids were missing.

“We’re just kind of there to support them throughout this process especially when someone is missing a loved one who is an adult. It’s not a crime to go missing or runaway so that’s what makes it tricky and difficult for those loved ones so we’re there for them,” said Leslie McPherson. They run a 24-hour hotline to help victim’s families. Call 1-888-288-9221.

Snohomish County Missing Person Cases:

Reported Case # Name Location last known to be

12-18-62 62-06032 Bernice Selby 6300 – 97th Drive NE, Lake Stevens

09-17-70 70-82465 Jeannette Miller Lincoln Bridge, Arlington

08-27-79 88-66590 Titanic Magnussen Hagen Marysville Area

05-23-80 96-20020 John Weisenburger Sultan Area

07-19-81 81-24036 Alice Lou Williams Lake Loma Area

02-05-83 14-06784 Mitchell Darlington RR Bridge over River at Snohomish

1988 96-03079 Rodney P. Johnson North Snohomish County

07-21-89 89-64629 Juliana Mae Schubert Burn Road, Arlington

02-23-91 91-16498 Reuben Michah Lewis 12404 Admiralty Way, Mallard Cove

1993 14-14307 Joseph A. Pacheco Tulalip or Lake Stevens Area

06-04-95 95-09513 Tracey Brazzel Hwy 99 and Airport Road

09-06-95 95-15757 Rory Neal Shoemaker Granite Falls Area

10-08-97 97-19172 Harry March Sultan Basin Road Mile Post 4.

02-05-00 00-02377 Gary Lewis Smith Transient in Everett Area

10-22-03 16-68957 Alfred Swain McFarland Homeless in Seattle

08-05-04 04-18688 Shelby Wright 900 block of 135th Ave SE, Machias

04-16-06 06-9635 Muneeb Shaudhry I-90 Bridge over Lake Washington

12-24-06 06-32506 Karen Koford Hwy 2 bridge at Snohomish River

10-08-09 09-20344 Brock Holmes 24702 Florence Acres Road, Monroe

10-14-09 09-20780 Galina Brown 13519 69th Ave. SE, Snohomish

09-29-09 09-22616 Frederick Yamamoto Denney Park on Lake WA, Kirkland

02-21-10 10-3275 Alejandro Rodrigues Gonzalez South Everett Area

06-05-11 11-09946 Angela Gilbert Stillaguamish River by Granite Falls

07-07-11 11-12397 Alfonso Najera Everett Area

08-08-11 11-14288 Misael Margarito-Sanchez 9118 113th Dr. SE, Snohomish

06-04-14 14-9733 David Lomakin 5500 block of 147th Ave. NE, Lk. St.

01-13-15 15-26664 Jonathan Nelson 124th Street SE and 4th Ave W.