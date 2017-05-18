× Murder warrant issued in White Center fatal shooting; detectives ask for public’s help finding suspect

SEATTLE — A murder warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Billy D. Williams of Oregon for the shooting death of Seattle resident James Little in White Center on May 7, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Sgt. Cindi West said Little was attending a birthday party at a bar in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center on May 7 when a group of women got into a fight, which spilled outside. The women eventually separated and Little approached a group of people across the street when Williams, who as in the group, pulled a gun and shot Little in the head, killing him, West said.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting but said Williams has ties to Albany, Ore., and Seattle.

He is described as a black man, 30, 5-foot-8, and a medium build.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.