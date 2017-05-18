‘I grew up in awe of Chris Cornell:’ Fellow musicians remember Soundgarden lead singer

SEATTLE – Everybody from Alice Cooper to Elton John weighed in on the death of Soundgarden and Audioslave front man Chris Cornell on Thursday morning.
Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room after playing a show there Wednesday night.
Authorities said they’re investigating the death as a possible suicide.
Rest in Peace @ChrisCornellhttps://t.co/wL4TjJg3lB pic.twitter.com/Ps2aPIBbSQ
— BlackSabbath (@BlackSabbath) May 18, 2017
so very sad to hear about #chriscornell , he was such a kind, sweet man, and he had the greatest voice i'd ever heard.
— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 18, 2017
His voice was unmatched, a searing instrument that helped put the Seattle sound on the map and kept it there. RIP, Chris Cornell. https://t.co/jfp0St6lXc
— City of Seattle (@CityofSeattle) May 18, 2017
Shocking news Chris Cornell passing last night in Detroit. Brilliant artist on so many levels. I am in shock. My condolences to his family.
— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 18, 2017
Heart broken after hearing of the sudden passing of #chriscornell
Prayers for his wife & family. Sad, sad news. #gonetosoon #RIPChrisCornell
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 18, 2017
A friend of our team and us died last night. Thank u for your talent, time, music & kindness. U will be missed man. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/XPdbt9UzOq
— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) May 18, 2017
Ooohhhhh... so sad to hear about Chris Cornell. So talented. Too young. #RIPChrisCornell https://t.co/ghl4CEYfhM
— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 18, 2017
I grew up in awe of Chris Cornell. One of those people you just think "if I had that voice for one day...". My heart goes out to his family.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) May 18, 2017
Chris Cornell: INCOMPARABLE Singer; Songwriter; Family Man. ONE OF THE GREATS. Turn this up: https://t.co/2hZJ4tjxkg pic.twitter.com/uKFWAOELeK
— Alice Cooper (@RealAliceCooper) May 18, 2017
This is shocking and terribly sad news.Chris Cornell was not only an amazing musician but also a generous spirit that will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/sTcKKKqw0U
— Rush (@rushtheband) May 18, 2017
Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017
I'm so shocked to wake up and hear about the sudden passing of Chris Cornell. A quintessential voice of a generation. Praying for his family
— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) May 18, 2017
i can hardly believe the news about Chris Cornell's passing. he was SUCH a talent and an unbelievably nice man. #RIPChrisCornell
— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) May 18, 2017
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017
Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH
— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017