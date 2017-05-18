‘I grew up in awe of Chris Cornell:’ Fellow musicians remember Soundgarden lead singer

SEATTLE – Everybody from Alice Cooper to Elton John weighed in on the death of Soundgarden and Audioslave front man Chris Cornell on Thursday morning.

Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room after playing a show there Wednesday night.

Authorities said they’re investigating the death as a possible suicide.

so very sad to hear about #chriscornell , he was such a kind, sweet man, and he had the greatest voice i'd ever heard. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 18, 2017

His voice was unmatched, a searing instrument that helped put the Seattle sound on the map and kept it there. RIP, Chris Cornell. https://t.co/jfp0St6lXc — City of Seattle (@CityofSeattle) May 18, 2017

Shocking news Chris Cornell passing last night in Detroit. Brilliant artist on so many levels. I am in shock. My condolences to his family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 18, 2017

Heart broken after hearing of the sudden passing of #chriscornell

Prayers for his wife & family. Sad, sad news. #gonetosoon #RIPChrisCornell — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 18, 2017

A friend of our team and us died last night. Thank u for your talent, time, music & kindness. U will be missed man. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/XPdbt9UzOq — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) May 18, 2017

Ooohhhhh... so sad to hear about Chris Cornell. So talented. Too young. #RIPChrisCornell https://t.co/ghl4CEYfhM — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 18, 2017

I grew up in awe of Chris Cornell. One of those people you just think "if I had that voice for one day...". My heart goes out to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell: INCOMPARABLE Singer; Songwriter; Family Man. ONE OF THE GREATS. Turn this up: https://t.co/2hZJ4tjxkg pic.twitter.com/uKFWAOELeK — Alice Cooper (@RealAliceCooper) May 18, 2017

This is shocking and terribly sad news.Chris Cornell was not only an amazing musician but also a generous spirit that will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/sTcKKKqw0U — Rush (@rushtheband) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

I'm so shocked to wake up and hear about the sudden passing of Chris Cornell. A quintessential voice of a generation. Praying for his family — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) May 18, 2017

i can hardly believe the news about Chris Cornell's passing. he was SUCH a talent and an unbelievably nice man. #RIPChrisCornell — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017