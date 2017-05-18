Friday is ‘Bike Everywhere Day’ in the Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the Puget Sound region are expected to take part in the 2017 “F5 Bike Everywhere Day” on Friday.

The Cascade Bicycle Club said there were more than 17,500 people riding bikes throughout the day and stopping at 105 “Celebration Stations” last year.

“2017 is shaping up to be even better,” it said on its website, encouraging people to get on their bicycles.

“Thousands of people on two wheels pack the streets. Smiles, waves and the friendly ring of bike bells fill the air. No matter what or where your commute, you won’t be riding alone on F5 Bike Everywhere Day,” the club said.

To find a 'Celebration Station' and what each offers on your route Friday, a map is available.