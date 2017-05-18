Former Soundgarden lead singer dead at 52

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Soundgarden performs at Citi Presents Exclusive Soundgarden Performance Celebrating 20th Anniversary of "Superunknown" at Webster Hall on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Citi)

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.

Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.