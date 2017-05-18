Agencies share memories, photos of most destructive volcanic event in US history

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A bevy of local and national agencies took to social media Thursday to share memories and photos of the Mount St. Helens eruption.
On May 18, 1980, the mountain blew, killing 57 people and causing over a billion dollars in damage to land and infrastructure. An ash cloud was sent more than 12 miles into the atmosphere, and could be seen from space.
"On this day in 1980, the deadliest & most economically destructive volcanic event in the history of the US occurred," the Lacey Fire Department tweeted.
Though the eruption happened 37 years ago, Washington residents are by no means out of the woods.
Earlier this week, officials met in Pierce County at an emergency volcano preparedness seminar. Organizers say we need to get ready in case Mount Rainier decides to end its slumber.