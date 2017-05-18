2 women, 6-year-old boy injured in fall from Ferris wheel in Port Townsend; one believed critical

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Two women and 6-year-old boy were injured Thursday when they were ejected from a Ferris wheel and plunged 15-18 feet to the metal deck below, said Bill Beezly, East Jefferson Fire & Rescue public information officer.

One woman in her 70s suffered the most serious injuries and was believed to be in critical condition, Beezly said. Another woman in her 40s was injured but was expected to survive. And the 6-year-old boy was injured but was expected to be OK, he said.

All were airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The accident occurred at Port Townsend’s annual Rhododendron Festival carnival at Memorial Field.

Beezly said it appears the car the three people were in spun around, throwing the trio out.

He said they were waiting for investigators to arrive to begin inspecting the ride.

The Ferris wheel was immediately shut down and taped off, but the rest of the carnival continued to go on.