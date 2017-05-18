× One dead, about 20 hurt in Times Square after car hits pedestrians on sidewalk

NEW YORK – One person was killed and about 20 people were hurt when a car drove onto a sidewalk and hit pedestrians in Times Square around noon local time on Thursday, the New York Fire Department said.

New York police said the crash was “not terrorism.”

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the 26-year-old man who was driving was being tested for alcohol.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

All 13 people were being treated at the scene. Nobody was taken to a hospital.

President Donald Trump said he was “aware” of the incident and would continue to receive updates.