One dead, about 20 hurt in Times Square after car hits pedestrians on sidewalk
NEW YORK – One person was killed and about 20 people were hurt when a car drove onto a sidewalk and hit pedestrians in Times Square around noon local time on Thursday, the New York Fire Department said.
New York police said the crash was “not terrorism.”
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the 26-year-old man who was driving was being tested for alcohol.
All 13 people were being treated at the scene. Nobody was taken to a hospital.
President Donald Trump said he was “aware” of the incident and would continue to receive updates.