RENTON, Wash. — A bear was spotted up a tree near Highlands Elementary School in Renton.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Renton School District said the bear was in a tree next to Highlands Park and Neighborhood Center which is about a block from Highlands Elementary.

Students at the school were being kept inside for the day as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated.