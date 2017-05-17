× Two members of UW men’s rowing team under investigation for alleged sexual assault

SEATTLE — Two members of the University of Washington men’s rowing program are being investigated for an alleged sexual assault case, the UW Police said Wednesday night. The two have been suspended indefinitely from the program, the university said.

“We are aware of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct involving two members of our men’s rowing program,” UW Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen said. “Both students were suspended indefinitely from the program pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We take these matters very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our students. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

UW Police Maj. Steve Rittereiser confirmed they are “investigating an alleged sex assault case involving some members of the rowing team,” adding he can release any details or specifics because it’s an active investigation.

However, he did say police have filed a search warrant with Apple to try and get some information from the students’ cell phones.

A young woman reportedly alleged the two suspects were circulating a sexually explicit video of her with them.