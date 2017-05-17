The first 80-degree day of the year is in the 7-day forecast!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's true!

Our Q13 News meteorologists agree, we're drying out and our first 80-degree day of the year is just around the corner!

"We are entering our longest 'dry and warm' stretch since early September of 2016!" said Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

On Wednesday expect a transition to dry weather which lasts the next seven days, at least!

Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says cloud cover will vary from mostly cloudy to partly sunny through Friday and temperatures will warm into the mid 60s.

Saturday an increase of clouds will maintain mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

A dramatic shift to clear, sunny, skies and building heat arrives Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday sun and upper 70s, Tuesday low 80s.