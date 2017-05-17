× State seeks input ahead of parking rate increase at state Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. — People living or working in Olympia have about a month to speak up if they don’t like new parking rates set to take effect this summer on the Capitol campus.

According to The Olympian, the 30-day comment period started on Monday. These new rates would begin July 1 and would impact everyone from visitors to employees who buy monthly parking passes.

The state says either way rates will go up, but if you take an online survey or attend a meeting you still have a say.

Click here to take the survey. You can also email comments to desparkingrates@des.wa.gov.

Informational meetings will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 17, or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 24. in the auditorium of Office Building 2, 115 Washington St SE.