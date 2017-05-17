Seattle Storm president says team hopes to play in future at ‘renovated KeyArena or a new SODO arena’

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm President and General Manager Alisha Valavanis issued a statement Wednesday night on the organization’s KeyArena lease extension, saying the team looks forward to playing at “a renovated KeyArena or a new SODO arena.”

“In the meantime,” the statement said, “the Seattle Storm has the 2019 season to think about as our current KeyArena lease expires at the end of our 2018 season … we began negotiating early in 2016 to extend our current KeyArena lease. This timeline preceded the start of dialogue around renovating KeyArena…

“In the event the City decides to pursue the development of a SODO arena, based on our past experience working with the City of Seattle and Chris Hansen to complete the current MOU, we are confident that all three parties can come together again.”