Seattle City Council to discuss sweetened drink tax proposal

Seattle City Council is still debating Mayor Ed Murray’s proposal to tax artificially sweetened drinks, and use the money to pay for education. The Council Finance Committee will host a discussion at 9:30 on May 17th, talking about the impact this tax could have on small businesses, and the potential health results. The committee will also look at how similar taxes have impacted other cities.

If you would like to share your thoughts on the proposal, the committee is allowing public commentary at the beginning of the meeting. The meeting is in Seattle City Hall Council Chambers starting at 9:30A.M.