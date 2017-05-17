× Over 3,000 pot plants seized from 14 illegal grow houses in Seattle, Renton, Federal Way, police say

SEATTLE — More than 3,000 marijuana plants, 60 pounds of processed pot, firearms and vehicles were seized Wednesday at 14 illegal grow houses in Seattle, Renton and Federal Way, the Seattle Police Department said.

Fifteen people were arrested in connection with the grow operations, which detectives believe are linked, police said.

The 15 who were arrested were being booked into the King County Jail for charges related to drug manufacturing, police said.

Detectives do not believe any of the houses are linked to Washington’s legal marijuana growing industry.