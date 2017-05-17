× Justice Department appoints special counsel in Russia probe

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to the position in a letter obtained by CNN. Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to is role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

Mueller’s appointment aims to quell the wave of criticism that President Donald Trump and his administration have faced since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week in the middle of the FBI’s intensifying investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials. That criticism swelled on Tuesday evening as excerpts of a memo Comey wrote in February surfaced, in which Comey writes Trump asked him to drop the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That news intensified demands from Democrats on Capitol Hill for the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel or prosecutor to oversee the case. Republicans on Tuesday evening began to join those calls.

Mueller was former FBI director James Comey’s predecessor. Trump fired Comey last week.

The longtime litigator was the second-longest FBI director in history, only behind iconic and controversial director J. Edgar Hoover. Congress passed legislation in 2011 to extend Mueller’s term from the usual 10 years, giving him a 12-year tenure.

Mueller oversaw the FBI from September 4, 2011, just days before the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, until September 4, 2013.

The stint capped a long career working in law.

After decorated service in the Marine Corps in Vietnam, Mueller graduated from University of Virginia Law School, according to his FBI biography.

He worked for 12 years in the U.S. attorney’s offices, serving for some time as chief of the criminal division in the Northern District of California in San Francisco, and also working as an assistant U.S. attorney in Boston.

He worked for a time in the private sector before moving back into government as an assistant to the attorney general in 1989, moving quickly to run the department’s criminal division.

Prior to joining the FBI in 2001, Mueller served as the U.S. attorney in San Francisco.

After leaving the FBI, Mueller joined the private law firm WilmerHale.

Mueller is married and has two daughters.