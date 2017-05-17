Doctors win $33 million from Everett Clinic

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Clinic has paid a group of its former doctors more than $33 million in a dispute about its sale to DaVita HealthCare.

The Daily Herald reports 31 doctors contended that the clinic owed them payment as shareholders after DaVita purchased the independent medical group last year.

Court documents show the two sides agreed to binding arbitration, which came back in favor of the doctors.

The Everett Clinic declined to comment on the judgment, saying through a spokeswoman that the clinic doesn’t speak on legal matters.

DaVita, which runs more than 2,000 kidney dialysis centers in the U.S., bought The clinic last year for $405 million.