35-year-old Auburn man dies in Yakima County Jail cell

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Yakima County Jail inmate has died in a cell.

The Yakima County Corrections Department says 35-year-old Moon Martin of Auburn, Washington was found unresponsive by his cellmates in his bunk around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say other inmates had told said Martin usually snored loudly in the night and that they checked on him after he abruptly stopped snoring.

Moon was pronounced dead by paramedics after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He had been in custody in Yakima as part of a contract with the city of Puyallup since Jan. 22.

Officials say he wasn’t involved in any known incidents during that time, had no known medical issues and had graduated from a chemical dependency program on Monday.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.