3 women honored for stopping sexual assaults in Seattle

SEATTLE — Anna Steger and Katie Brudwick were driving back to work last month on East Terrace Street in Seattle when they heard a woman’s screams.

“As I slowed down and we realized it wasn’t just a playful push to the ground, that’s when I honked,” said Brudwick.

The woman was fighting with a suspect who had attacked her from behind and was trying to pull down her pants. Brudwick starting honking as Steger rolled down her window.

“I looked at the victim and I said, are you OK? And she said, ‘No, I don’t know this man,'” said Steger.

It was one of three attacks on women walking alone in Seattle between March 7 and April 19.

The suspect, James Montgomery, was arrested in Bellevue. He is charged with three counts of Indecent Liberties, including an attack on a woman that Sarah Garlock stopped.

"He was trying to hold her down, and she was flailing," said Garlock, who started honking her horn to scare the suspect off.

After what she saw, Garlock says she is much more cautious now, carries Mace and keeps her headphones turned down low.

"So if there is someone behind me, it kind of freaks me out just because he did come up behind her, so I look behind me often."

For their quick actions, Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers presented each women with a gift card, a citizen's award and a Washington's Most Wanted hat.

"We have three what I'd call heroes here today," said Carner.

All of the women say they realize it could have been one of them being attacked and were happy to help.

"Know to trust your gut and trust your instincts. If you see something that is not right, don't hesitate," said Steger.