1 JBLM Army reservist killed, 1 injured in one-vehicle crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A 32-year-old Army reservist was killed when the car he was a passenger in slammed into a power pole at 108th Street SW and Douglas Drive SW in Lakewood early Wednesday. The driver, also from JBLM, fled but was later located and booked into jail for vehicular homicide and other charges, authorities said.

“Excessive speed and impairment are suspected as contributing to the collision,” the Lakewood Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on 108th Street SW, left the roadway and then slammed into the power pole. The driver fled into some nearby apartments, where police found him. He was treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital for injuries from the crash and then booked into the Pierce County Jail.

The victim and the suspect were not immediately identified.