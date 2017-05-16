The nation’s oldest registered nurse is still working at Tacoma General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The oldest working registered nurse in the U.S. lives right here in Washington state. Florence ‘SeeSee’ Rigney is 92 years old.

She first started as a nurse in 1946.

In 2017 she's still helping patients works two days a week at Tacoma General Hospital.

"I enjoy the people I work with. I really feel blessed that I can take care of patients and that's the reason I became a nurse," SeeSee told Q13 News.

SeeSee says a lot has changed over the years, but she makes every effort to keep up to date. She even learned how to use a computer when she was 80.

SeeSee says she is not sure how much longer she will work at the hospital. She says she would like to eventually take time off and travel.

Two years ago, Tacoma General threw ‘SeeSee’ a 90th birthday party, with a surprise appearance from Gov. Jay Inslee.

Video of the surprise was captured on camera by a coworker and shared online.