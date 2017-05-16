× ‘Last Man Standing’ cancellation angers conservatives

Actor Tim Allen has been outspoken about his conservative political views, and now some think he’s being punished for that.

ABC canceled Allen’s comedy “Last Man Standing” last week after six seasons. The show had performed steadily during its run, but ratings dropped over the last season.

Allen starred as Mike Baxter, a character described by ABC as “a man’s man trying to survive in a female-dominated world.”

“These days women run for president, serve in our military and provide for their household while men sit in tanning beds and get their cuticles shaped,” the bio for Baxter reads on the show’s site. “As marketing director of Outdoor Man, Mike dedicates his life to reminding the world what makes men men.”

“Last Man Standing” has been hailed by some viewers for its positive portrayal of conservatives, while off-screen Allen has voiced his support for President Trump.

The actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in March and joked about being a Republican in Hollywood.

“You gotta be real careful around here, you get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes,” Allen said. “It’s like [1930s] Germany.”

Some viewers are calling for a boycott of ABC over its decision to cancel the show.

#Lastmanstanding cancelled despite high ratings. If you think Hollywood isn't liberally biased you're lying to yourself. #BoycottABC @ABC — CMONEY (@CMONEY5617) May 13, 2017

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker tweeted to Allen, “Looks like @ABC is playing politics with your show despite decent ratings.”

.@ofcTimAllen Looks like @ABC is playing politics with your show despite decent ratings. Sad.https://t.co/FQo9H55QcR — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) May 11, 2017

There are also petitions circulating to bring back the series, including one that describes “Last Man standing” as a show “that appeals to a broad swath of Americans who find very few shows that extol the virtues with which they can identify.”

CNN has reached out to ABC for comment.