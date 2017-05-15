WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds return home to cheering fans

KENT, Wash. — Forty years of waiting … and finally a championship!
The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Regina Pats 4-3 in overtime Sunday night to win the Western Hockey League championship in Regina, Saskatchewan.
And the celebration continued upon the team’s arrival Monday night back in Kent.
It was a championship welcome -- and much-deserved -- for a team that now moves on to the Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario, starting Friday. The T-Birds will represent the Western Hockey League against three other leagues.
But Monday night, they had a chance to celebrate with their hometown fans who have supported them all the way.