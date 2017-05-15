WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds return home to cheering fans

KENT, Wash. — Forty years of waiting … and finally a championship!

The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Regina Pats 4-3 in overtime Sunday night to win the Western Hockey League championship in Regina, Saskatchewan.

And the celebration continued upon the team’s arrival Monday night back in Kent.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a championship welcome -- and much-deserved -- for a team that now moves on to the Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario, starting Friday. The T-Birds will represent the Western Hockey League against three other leagues.

But Monday night, they had a chance to celebrate with their hometown fans who have supported them all the way.