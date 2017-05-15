× Crash on I-5 near Federal Way cleared after snarling traffic for miles

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Traffic was backed up for miles on northbound I-5 on Monday after a car and semi collided.

The crash happened just south of the Highway 18 exit, South King Fire reported. Just before 1 p.m., the crash was cleared up and traffic began to dissipate.

At least one person needed to be extricated from the wreckage. There was no immediate word on the extent of anybody’s injuries.

SKFR at a car vs semi. NB I5 south of HWY 18. One red pt. Extrication required to get pt out of car. … https://t.co/0jSvqzk5HQ — IAFF Local 2024 (@IAFFLocal2024) May 15, 2017

By noon, traffic was backed up to Fife. Just before 12:20 p.m., only the HOV lane remained closed but traffic was backed up for six miles.

There was no estimate on how long it would take to clean up the crash.

UPDATE: Only HOV blocked again on NB I-5 at SR 18. However, we are seeing a 6-mile backup. Consider SR 99 as an alt route or expect delays pic.twitter.com/MOlhrG41tl — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 15, 2017

