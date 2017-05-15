SOUNDERS FC FACEBOOK GIVEAWAYS OFFICIAL RULES

1. SPONSOR: Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109

2. SWEEPSTAKES DATES: The sweepstakes entry period will only be permitted during the following dates listed below:

· 5/15/17 – 5/20/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 5/15/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 5/20/17

· 5/22/17 – 5/27/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 5/22/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 5/27/17

· 5/29/17 – 6/4/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 5/29/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 6/4/17

· 6/18/17 – 6/21/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 6/18/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 6/21/17

· 7/5/17 – 7/8/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 7/5/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 7/8/17

· 7/20/17 – 7/23/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 7/20/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 7/23/17

· 8/7/17 – 8/12/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 8/7/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 8/12/17

· 9/24/17 – 9/27/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 9/24/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 9/27/17

· 10/9/17 – 10/15/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 10/9/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 10/15/17

· 10/16/17 – 10/22/17

o Beginning at 12:00am on 10/16/17 and ending at 11:59pm on 10/22/17

3. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, go to the JOEtv Facebook page (www.facebook.com/joetvseattle) and click on the Sounders FC application or link. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking on the Sounders FC app you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation, telephone number and a valid email address. As noted below, entrants may enter a total of 11 times during the Entry Period, once per contest week. All entries must be received no later than the assigned entry period during each assigned Sweepstakes Dates. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each party hereby acknowledges that (i) the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to sponsor and not to such Facebook. All entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries from the same entrant will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

4. ELIGIBILITY: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal US residents residing within the KCPQ and KZJO viewing area in the State of Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of contest entry date. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsors. Employees of Sponsors and their parent companies, participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of the Sounders FC and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZE:

a. One winner will be chosen at random from all entries at the end of each Entry Period, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account where they can be notified, and KCPQ will attempt to notify winner via that account. If winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). If KCPQ cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

b. Tickets and autographed items are nontransferable and not redeemable for cash.

c. Here is the list of sweepstakes dates with corresponding prizes.

· 5/15/17 – 5/20/17

o Prize: Six (6) suite passes and two (2) parking passes for July 8, 2017 match at CenturyLink Field

· 5/22/17 – 5/27/17

o Prize: Six (6) suite passes and two (2) parking passes for July 8, 2017 match at CenturyLink Field

· 5/29/17 – 6/4/17

o Prize: Six (6) suite passes and two (2) parking passes for July 8, 2017 match at CenturyLink Field

· 6/18/17 – 6/21/17

o One (1) Will Bruin autographed soccer ball

· 7/5/17 – 7/8/17

o Two (2) tickets for match on 7/19/17

o Two (2) pre-match sidelines passes for 7/19/17 match

o One (1) Roman Torres autographed soccer ball

· 7/20/17 – 7/23/17

o Two (2) tickets for 8/12/17 match at CenturyLink Field

o Two (2) pre-match sideline passes for 8/12/17

o One (1) Brad Evans autographed soccer ball

· 8/7/17 – 8/12/17

o One (1) Christian Roldan autographed scarf

· 9/24/17 – 9/27/17

o Four (4) tickets for 10/15/17 match at CenturyLink Field

o Four (4) pre-match sideline passes for 10/15/17

o One (1) Clint Dempsey autographed scarf

· 10/9/17 – 10/15/17

o Two (2) tickets for 10/22/17 match at CenturyLink Field

o Two (2) pre-match sideline passes

o One (1) Stefan Frei autographed scarf

· 10/16/17 – 10/22/17

o One (1) Christian Roldan autographed scarf

d. Game tickets are subject to the terms and conditions specified by the MLS. Winner and guest must comply with all stadium regulations, or that portion of the prize may be forfeited. No substitution for prizes or parts thereof, except by Sponsors as may be due to unavailability. If originally-offered prize or any prize element is unavailable at the time of award, Sponsors may substitute an item of comparable or additional value. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses associated with the prize, including all travel and incidental expenses, are solely the responsibility of the Winner. No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prize is non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Prizes are awarded “as-is” with no warranty or guarantee, express or implied, being provided by Sponsors. Winner will be required to fill out an IRS Form W-9 and will receive a Form 1099 for any prize with a value of $600 or more. Winner is responsible for any incidental travel costs not expressly stated above, including but not limited to ground transportation in departure city, passenger tariffs or duties, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, or other expenses. Any other costs associated with the prize trip are at the Winner’s discretion, and are not included.

6. PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: Winner is subject to verification by JOEtv of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Q13 FOX, located at 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 during Station hours (Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm). If winner is picking up tickets, tickets must be picked up by the last business day before the designated match. Selected winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting).

7. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow Sponsor to use, announce and display their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the sweepstakes, without additional compensation.

b. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.,

c. Sponsors are not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or Winner’s use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsors, their parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

d. Sponsors reserve the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes events, and/or modify Sweepstakes deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on Sponsor’s website at http://www.q13fox.com.

e. The Sponsors are not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, postage-due or stolen mail or entries or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Sweepstakes or any advertising materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsors or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

f. These Official Rules shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

g. These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ and KZJO, as posted on the KCPQ and KZJO website at www.privacy.tribune.com

8. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX ATTN: Sounders FC Facebook Sweepstakes, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 by December 31, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.