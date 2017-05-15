Snow returning to Cascades, but we have the forecast of your DREAMS later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Congratulations my fellow Washingtonians, you have survived the wettest water year (since Oct.1) on record!

Now, it's time to start collecting your reward: sunny skies with temperatures around 70 degrees. And for more than just a day or two!

Q13 News This Morning Meteorologists M.J. McDermott and Rebecca Stevenson agree that several warmer spring days are headed our way, but we still have a couple of rainy days first (and even snow above 4,000 feet in the Cascades).

Here's a breakdown of what's to come:

On Monday , rain showers in the convergence zone, mainly north from Seattle to Mt. Vernon, will gradually end mid-morning Increasing rain for all of western Washington arrives in the afternoon. Rain will continue through Tuesday morning.

, rain showers in the convergence zone, mainly north from Seattle to Mt. Vernon, will gradually end mid-morning Increasing rain for all of western Washington arrives in the afternoon. Rain will continue through morning. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Cascade mountains beginning at 6 p.m. Monday night . The snow level near 4,000 feet will bring accumulations of new snow 4 to 6 inches tonight, higher snow totals will be at higher elevations. Tuesday the winter weather advisory continues until 5 p.m. with an additional 4-6 inches of new snowfall. Snoqualmie Pass is expected receive rain tonight, but, as temperatures cool there may be a few snow showers mid Tuesday.

is in place for the Cascade mountains beginning at 6 p.m. . The snow level near 4,000 feet will bring accumulations of new snow 4 to 6 inches tonight, higher snow totals will be at higher elevations. Tuesday the winter weather advisory continues until 5 p.m. with an additional 4-6 inches of new snowfall. Snoqualmie Pass is expected receive rain tonight, but, as temperatures cool there may be a few snow showers mid Tuesday. Seattle rain Tuesday morning will change to showers which will decrease from north to south in early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms along with rain mid afternoon will be from Tacoma to Chehalis and farther south into Oregon Tuesday evening.

will change to showers which will decrease from north to south in early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms along with rain mid afternoon will be from Tacoma to Chehalis and farther south into Oregon Tuesday evening. Wednesday morning drizzle or light shower early will end. Morning clouds will clear to partly sunny in the afternoon.

If you can make it through Wednesday, congratulations! Sunny skies with warming highs Thursday through Sunday.

We repeat -- sunny skies with highs reaching 70 degrees.

Phew.