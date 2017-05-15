× Shark bites diver at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a 4-foot-long sandbar shark bit the finger of a diver who was doing maintenance at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports the trained volunteer diver was taken to a Tacoma hospital. Officials say the man was alert after the Monday morning incident.

Officials say it’s the first time a shark has bitten someone since the exhibit opened in 1989.

The diver was in the water with a dive safety officer when the shark bit him. It’s unclear what prompted the shark to bite but officials say the shark will remain in the exhibit.

The zoo has canceled open water dives until the Diving Control Board reviews the incident.

There are three sandbar sharks at the zoo, as well as blacktip reef sharks, nurse sharks, a sand tiger shark and a Japanese wobbegong.