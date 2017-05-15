× Seahawks reach agreement to extend naming rights of CenturyLink Field through 2033

RENTON, Wash. — CenturyLink and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to extend the stadium and event center’s naming rights. The extension will run through the 2033 season.

The current naming rights agreement began in 2004 as Qwest Field, and was renamed CenturyLink Field in 2011. Prior to that, it was known as Seahawks Stadium.

Under the new agreement, CenturyLink will also continue to be the exclusive communications services provider of CenturyLink Field and the Seahawks.

“We are proud to announce the continuation of our naming rights partnership with CenturyLink,” said First & Goal Inc. and Seahawks President Peter McLoughlin. “CenturyLink Field unites our community as a home to championship caliber moments and diverse events that provide memorable experiences each year to millions of people. We are honored and appreciative to have an exceptional partner in CenturyLink who continues to demonstrate their commitment to our team, our fans and our community with this extension.”

CenturyLink Field and CenturyLink Field Event Center, which hosts more than 185 events per year and attracts more than 2.4 million attendees annually, is the home of the Seahawks, Sounders FC, stadium concerts, Seattle Auto Show, Seattle Boat Show, Seattle Home Show, Seattle RV Show, and various community and corporate events.

“CenturyLink’s naming rights relationship with the Seahawks allows fans to have an enhanced game-day experience with secure, state-of-the-art stadium technology. We are excited about renewing this agreement, as it will allow us to continue to be a part of the Seahawks community and to remain connected with the 12s, one of the NFL’s most passionate fan bases,” said Glen F. Post, III, chief executive officer and president of CenturyLink. “CenturyLink Field showcases CenturyLink’s brand locally and nationally, while providing high-quality engagement opportunities with consumers and businesses regarding CenturyLink’s focus on improving their lives by connecting them to the power of the digital world.”