New Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy loses some pounds, picks up an easy $55,000

SEATTLE — New Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has bonuses built into his deal with Seattle if he loses a certain amount of weight over time.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Lacy — a former Green Bay Packers running back who has had trouble keeping his weight down — was a whopping 267 pounds during one of his free agent visits this offseason.

He now weighs 253 pounds, according to his agent — and that was good for the first of seven potential weight bonuses in his Seahawks contract. Lacy needed to weigh under 255 pounds by today (Monday, May 15). And because he achieved that, he picks up $55,000.

ESPN.com reports that he needs to beat 250 pounds by June 12 to earn his next bonus. He then needs to maintain that weight by Aug. 1.

He can earn the final four bonuses by weighing 245 pounds or less in September, October, November and December.

That’s a potential $385,000 for Lacy, who signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks worth $2.86 million guaranteed.