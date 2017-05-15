× Driver killed in 4-vehicle crash on SR 167 off-ramp to Ellingson in Pacific

PACIFIC, Wash. — A driver was killed Monday night when a tractor-trailer took the Ellingson exit off of southbound SR 167 and hit a small car, which was pushed into two other cars, the Washington State Patrol said.

The Valley Regional Fire Authority said that at about 6:57 p.m. Monday, their units responded to a four-car crash at the SR 167 off-ramp to Ellingson in Pacific. Medics performed CPR on 30-year-old man involved in the crash, but he died at the scene.

The drivers of the other three vehicles were uninjured, the VRFA said.

A drug recognition expert talked to the semi driver, the State Patrol said, but there was no impairment. The investigation is continuing.