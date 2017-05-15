Crooks smash-and-grab at three Everett businesses in past five days

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries stretching back to last Thursday.

On Monday, sheets of plywood covered the doors at Pickle Time deli. Sometime early Thursday, police said, crooks bashed their way through the glass and made off with an ATM.

Early Monday morning, two more stores were targeted by thieves using vehicles as battering rams to make entry.

One happened at a 76 gas station on Hewitt Avenue. Investigators said sometime after midnight someone rammed their car into the front doors. The store’s owner told Q13 News the crooks got away with cigarettes and scratch lottery tickets.

The other burglary happened later the same morning at Buds Garage recreational pot store on Everett Avenue. On Monday, employees erected sheets of plywood to cover a pair of damaged doors after investigators said crooks rammed them with a car.

Officer Aaron Snell with the Everett Police Department said detectives were collecting evidence in all three cases.

“At this point in time we don’t know if they are connected,” he said. “We are investigating these to determine what happened, determine if there’s any suspect information, any suspect vehicles that we can start tying together.”

No injuries were reported as all three stores were all closed at the times of the burglaries.