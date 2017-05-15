Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Idaho girls; truck found burned in Nevada

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials have issued a statewide Amber alert for two Idaho girls who went missing over the weekend.

The Idaho State Police said Monday that 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon were checked out from their elementary school last week by their joint-custodial father, 29-year-old Joshua Dundon — who told witnesses they were going camping.

Boise police say Dundon’s truck was found intentionally burned in Eureka County in Nevada on Thursday, along with multiple sets of footprints and expired ammunition casings. Some witnesses say they heard a gunshot when they approached the burning truck.

Joshua Dundon is a white male, who is 6-foot and 150 pounds. Police also say Dundon has a criminal history and has previously made suicidal statements.

The group hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.